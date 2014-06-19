FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2014 / 7:27 PM / 3 years ago

Franco-Swiss treat awaits the footballing connoisseur

Mark Gleeson

2 Min Read

Switzerland's national soccer team coach Ottmar Hitzfeld (C) observes the team during a training session at the Arena Fonte Nova stadium ahead of their 2014 World Cup against France in Salvador, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

SALVADOR Brazil (Reuters) - Veteran coach Ottmar Hitzfeld predicted a match for the footballing connoisseur to savor when his Switzerland team take on neighbors France at the World Cup on Friday despite past evidence to the contrary.

“France are a neighbor and so it’s a derby for us and therefore important to deliver a good performance,” he said of the clash at the Fonte Nova arena between two teams who last Sunday made winning starts in Group E.

“But if we are to stand a chance against France we have to exceed our own limits.

“France have displayed great performances in their last games, they’ve played with a lot of self confidence. They seem to have found themselves. They are very flexible and can switch their game around. They have been working like a machine.

“That means for us, we’ll have to impose our philosophy on the game – aggressive attacking, changing defense into attack – and then I think we’ll have a chance.”

The last three head-to-head clashes have ended in draws and yielded a paltry two goals in the process.

Hitzfeld continued at Thursday’s pre-match press conference to laud the qualities of his Group E opponents, prompting a reporter to ask whether he and his French counterpart Didier Deschamps were playing a hand of poker.

“No, I guess both coaches have a lot of respect for the opposing team. Both teams have earned that respect.”

The Swiss grabbed a stoppage time 2-1 triumph over Ecuador in their opening game in Brasilia that has come as a major morale boost and given the squad added energy.

“We pushed forward, putting our defense at risk, but had the belief we could win. This liberated energy I hope to see tomorrow as well.

“I think we’ll be better in this match, more settled and controlled,” Hitzfeld predicted.

Editing by Justin Palmer

Editing by Justin Palmer
