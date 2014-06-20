FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honduras end 32-year wait for World Cup goal
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 20, 2014 / 10:42 PM / 3 years ago

Honduras end 32-year wait for World Cup goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Carlo Costly of Honduras celebrates after scoring a goal during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against Ecuador at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

CURITIBA Brazil (Reuters) - Honduras scored their first goal at the World Cup finals since 1982 when striker Carlo Costly put them 1-0 up in the Group E match against Ecuador on Friday.

Costly drove the ball home after 31 minutes when a rebound from a long ball dropped into his path.

Honduras, appearing at the finals for the third time, had last scored in the tournament when they drew 1-1 with Northern Ireland on June 21, 1982.

They had since gone five games at the World Cup without scoring, including a goalless campaign in 2010.

Their lead was short-lived as Ecuador equalized three minutes later through Enner Valencia.

Writing by Keith Weir, Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.