FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honduras and Ecuador all-square at halftime
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 20, 2014 / 11:00 PM / 3 years ago

Honduras and Ecuador all-square at halftime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oscar Boniek Garcia (2nd L) of Honduras argues with referee Benjamin Williams of Australia after a goal against Ecuador was disallowed during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

CURITIBA Brazil (Reuters) - Carlo Costly scored Honduras’s first World Cup goal in more than 30 years on Friday but an equalizer for Ecuador from Enner Valencia just three minutes later left the teams level at 1-1 at halftime of their Group E match on Friday.

Costly smashed home a half-volley from the edge of the box to give Honduras the lead in the 31st minute but the central Americans then lost their concentration and Ecuador struck back in the 34th when a mishit shot from Juan Carlos Paredes was tapped into the net at the far post by Enner Valencia.

Edited by Nigel Hunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.