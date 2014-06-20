Honduras and Ecuador all-square at halftime

Oscar Boniek Garcia (2nd L) of Honduras argues with referee Benjamin Williams of Australia after a goal against Ecuador was disallowed during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

CURITIBA Brazil (Reuters) - Carlo Costly scored Honduras’s first World Cup goal in more than 30 years on Friday but an equalizer for Ecuador from Enner Valencia just three minutes later left the teams level at 1-1 at halftime of their Group E match on Friday.

Costly smashed home a half-volley from the edge of the box to give Honduras the lead in the 31st minute but the central Americans then lost their concentration and Ecuador struck back in the 34th when a mishit shot from Juan Carlos Paredes was tapped into the net at the far post by Enner Valencia.