Messi's Argentina start 'Fab Four' v defensive Iran
June 21, 2014 / 3:16 PM / 3 years ago

Messi's Argentina start 'Fab Four' v defensive Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Argentina's national team player Lionel Messi kicks a ball during a training session at Ciudad do Galo grounds in Vespasiano, outside Belo Horizonte, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil (Reuters) - Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella chose an offensive 4-3-3 lineup from the start as expected on Saturday as they seek to secure passage to the World Cup knockout stage in their Group F game against unheralded Iran.

Abandoning the caution they showed in the first half of their opening game against Bosnia, four-times world player of the year and Argentina captain Lionel Messi starts up front with Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero.

The last member of Argentina’s so-called “Fab Four”, Angel Di Maria, completes one of the world’s most intimidating strike forces.

Iran, who opened with a dour 0-0 draw against Nigeria, will again pack the defense, leaving Reza Ghoochannejhad as lone forward and winger Ashkan Dejagah also seeking to threaten.

Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne, editing by Ed Osmond

