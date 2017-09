Bosnia's Emir Spahic (back) fights for the ball with Nigeria's Emmanuel Emenike during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

CUIABA Brazil (Reuters) - Peter Odemwingie’s 29th-minute goal gave Nigeria a 1-0 lead over Bosnia at halftime in their World Cup Group F match on Saturday.

Bosnia’s Edin Dzeko had an effort wrongly ruled out for offside before Odemwingie tucked the ball home from six meters after a surging run down the right by Emmanuel Emenike.