Nigeria end Bosnia dream with 1-0 win
June 21, 2014 / 11:57 PM / 3 years ago

Nigeria end Bosnia dream with 1-0 win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nigeria's goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama makes a save during the 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match between Nigeria and Bosnia at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

CUIABA Brazil (Reuters) - Nigeria beat Bosnia 1-0 for their first World Cup win since 1998 on Saturday to leave the Europeans bottom of Group F still without a point from their first World Cup adventure and no longer able to progress to the last 16.

Peter Odemwingie’s 29th-minute goal, crashed home at the Pantanal arena after a muscular run and cross by Emmanuel Emenike, lifted Nigeria to second place in the group with four points, behind already-qualified Argentina who have six.

Bosnia, beaten 2-1 by the Argentines in their opener, could be forgiven for feeling aggrieved, however, as TV replays showed a disallowed goal by Edin Dzeko after 21 minutes had been incorrectly ruled out for offside and the big striker also hit a post in stoppage time.

Nigeria face Argentina in their final group game on Wednesday, needing a point to guarantee advancing. Third-placed Iran, with one point, take on the Bosnians needing nothing less than a win to stand any chance of pipping Nigeria to the last 16.

Writing by Ossian Shine; Editing by: Mitch Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
