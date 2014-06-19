FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Germany vs. Ghana
June 19, 2014 / 6:54 PM / 3 years ago

Factbox: Germany vs. Ghana

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Germany play Ghana in a World Cup Group G match in Fortaleza on Saturday.

Where: The Castelao arena

Capacity: 60,348

When: Saturday June 21, 1600 local (1900 GMT/1500 ET)

Referee: Sandro Ricci (Brazil)

Probable teams:

Germany: 1-Manuel Neuer, 20-Jerome Boateng, 5-Mats Hummels, 17-Per Mertesacker, 4-Benedikt Hoewedes; 6-Sami Khedira, 16-Philip Lahm; 18-Toni Kroos, 8-Mesut Ozil, 19-Mario Goetze; 13-Thomas Mueller

Ghana: 12-Adam Kwarasey; 4-Daniel Opare, Kwado Asamoah, 21-John Boye, 19-Jonathan Mensah; 5-Michael Essien, 11-Sulley Muntari, 10-Dede Aywe; 20-Kwadwo Asamoah, 7-Christian Atsu, 11-Sulley Muntari; 9-Kevin-Prince Boateng, 3-Asamoah Gyan.

Key Stats:

Germany defender Per Mertesacker will be playing in his 100th international if he starts, the 13th player to reach that milestone. Germany’s all-time leader is Lothar Matthaeus with 150 caps between 1980 and 2000. Miroslav Klose is second with 132 since 2001.

Klose is looking for his 15th World Cup goal, which would draw him level with Ronaldo of Brazil as the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer. Klose is currently in a tie for second with West Germany striker Gerd Mueller with 14 goals.

Previous meetings: The two have played twice with Germany winning both matches. Germany beat Ghana 1-0 in the final Group D match of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Their only previous meeting was a friendly in Bochum, Germany in 1993 which the hosts won 6-1

Last meeting: June 23, 2010, World Cup Group D match, Johannesburg, South Africa. Germany 1 Ghana 0

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
