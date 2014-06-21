FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No goals at halftime but Ghana giving Germany tough test
June 21, 2014 / 7:56 PM / 3 years ago

No goals at halftime but Ghana giving Germany tough test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reacts during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 21,2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

FORTALEZA Brazil (Reuters) - Well-drilled Ghana nullified Germany’s potent attack to keep out the World Cup Group G favorites while causing problems for Joachim Loew’s backline in a lively but goalless first half on Saturday.

Germany’s Manuel Neuer was the busier of the two keepers, palming away Christian Atsu’s strike before again proving equal to Sulley Muntari’s stinging drive from distance.

Germany, who crushed Portugal 4-0 in their opening game, were let down by their final ball and failed to properly test Fatawu Dauda.

Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond

