Cautious Germany wary of 'second match syndrome'
June 20, 2014 / 8:27 PM / 3 years ago

Cautious Germany wary of 'second match syndrome'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Germany's coach Joachim Loew eyes a ball during a practice session at Castelo stadium in Fortaleza, Brazil June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

FORTALEZA Brazil (Reuters) - Germany must guard against complacency following their 4-0 demolition of Portugal in their World Cup opener when they face Ghana on Saturday, coach Joachim Loew said.

The Germans have a recent habit of starting major tournaments strongly but struggling in their second game.

They thrashed Australia 4-0 in their first game at the last World Cup before losing to Serbia in their next match. At Euro 2008 they beat Poland in their first outing but then lost to Croatia.

”It’s great to win the first match but it’s important to continue,“ Loew told a news conference ahead of Saturday’s Group G match. ”We have to be very careful.

“Look at Italy here, losing to Costa Rica in their second match, and the Netherlands almost losing to Australia. We need to stay focused.”

Loew said central defender Mats Hummels is still not 100 percent fit and could miss Saturday’s match after hobbling off against Portugal with a severely bruised thigh.

“He’s had some activity and he ran but he’s not 100 percent so we’ll have to see how today’s session goes,” the coach said.

“He didn’t do any sprints. Now he’s in the warm-up phase so we’ll see how he does. I’d like not to change our defense but if we have to we have good alternatives.”

If Hummels fails to recover, Loew could bring in Shkodran Mustafi, who replaced him against the Portuguese. Defensive midfielder Matthias Ginter would be another option.

Reporting By Gideon Long; editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
