Netherlands beat World Cup holders Spain 5-1
#Sports News
June 13, 2014 / 9:54 PM / 3 years ago

Netherlands beat World Cup holders Spain 5-1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Netherlands beat Spain 5-1 in their opening World Cup Group B match on Friday. Here are some facts.

- First time a defending champion has conceded five goals in their World Cup opening match.

- First time Spain conceded more than five goals in an international since losing 6-2 to Scotland in 1963.

- Netherlands have not lost their opening match at a World Cup since 1938.

- Spain lost their opening match for the second consecutive World Cup after going down to Switzerland in 2010 before winning the title.

- Netherlands striker Robin van Persie became the first Dutch player to score in three World Cups.

- This was Spain’s heaviest defeat under coach Vicente Del Bosque who took over in 2008. Previous worst result was a 4-0 friendly defeat by Portugal in November 2010.

- It was only the fourth competitive defeat for Spain under Del Bosque. The other three losses were to the United States, Switzerland and Brazil.

- This was Spain’s second heaviest World Cup defeat ever after losing 6-1 to Brazil in 1950.

- Spain conceded more goals in one match than in their last 10 games at World Cups and European Championships combined.

- The only goal Euro and World Cup holders Spain conceded in their previous 10 matches was against Italy in the Euro 2012 group stage.

- Spain keeper Iker Casillas was 40 minutes away from breaking former Italy keeper Walter Zenga’s record of keeping a clean sheet for 517 consecutive minutes in World Cup finals matches.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
