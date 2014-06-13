FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seven stalwarts start as Spain begin title defense
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
June 13, 2014 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

Seven stalwarts start as Spain begin title defense

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's coach Vicente del Bosque conducts a training session at the Arena Fonte Nova stadium in Salvador June 12, 2014, a day before their World Cup soccer match against the Netherlands. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

SALVADOR Brazil (Reuters) - Spain start the defense of their World Cup title against the Netherlands on Friday with seven players who featured in the final against the Dutch in South Africa four years ago.

But Brazil-born striker Diego Costa, a recent convert to the Spanish cause, has been selected ahead of Fernando Torres, who was a late substitute in their 1-0 extra-time final win in Johannesburg, for the Group B opener at the Forte Nova arena.

The Dutch have four players remaining from the side beaten by Spain in the 2010 decider, but their hopes are firmly pinned on captain Robin van Persie, Nigel de Jong, Arjen Robben and Wesley Sneijder, who wins his 100th cap.

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal will play a 3-5-2 formation with Jonathan de Guzman having recovered from a hamstring strain to be chosen ahead of Jordy Clasie in midfield.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
