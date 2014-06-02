Kana-Biyik cut by Cameroon as family dreams quashed

Stade Rennes' Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik (L) challenges Paris Saint-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Route de Lorient stadium in Rennes, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

(Reuters) - Jean Armel Kana-Biyik’s hopes of emulating his father and playing at the World Cup finals were quashed on Monday when the defender was one of five Cameroon players left out of their final 23-man squad.

Coach Volker Finke finalised his selection hours after a 2-2 draw with Germany in a warm-up friendly in Moenchengladbach on Sunday restored some confidence to a Cameroon squad struggling to find their form in recent months.

Kana-Biyik, who struggled with a thigh injury throughout the last two weeks of preparations in Austria, was cut along with giant striker Mohamadou Idrissou, goalkeeper Guy-Rolland Assembe, midfielder Raoul Cedric Loe and defender Gaeten Bong.

Kana-Biyik’s father Andre played at the 1990 and 1994 finals while his uncle Francois Omam-Biyik scored the opening goal of the 1990 World Cup in Italy in Cameroon’s upset triumph over defending champions Argentina, a match in which Andre was sent off.

Cameroon open their 2014 campaign against Mexico in Natal on June 13 and also play Croatia and Brazil in Group A.

Goalkeepers: Loic Feudjou (Coton Sport), Charles Itandje (Konyaspor), Sammy Ndjock (Fethiyespor)

Defenders: Benoit Assou-Ekotto (Tottenham Hotspur), Henri Bedimo (Olympique Lyon), Aurelien Chedjou (Galatasaray), Cedric Djeugou (Coton Sport), Nicolas Nkoulou (Olympique Marseille), Dany Nounkeu (Besiktas), Allan Nyom (Granada)

Midfielders: Enoh Eyong (Antalyaspor), Jean Makoun (Stade Rennes), Joel Matip (Schalke 04), Stephane Mbia (Sevilla), Benjamin Moukandjo (Nancy), Landry Nguemo (Girondins Bordeaux), Edgar Salli (Racing Lens), Alexandre Song (Barcelona)

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Lorient), Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting (Mainz), Samuel Eto’o (Chelsea), Fabrice Olinga (Malaga), Achille Webo (Fenerbahce).