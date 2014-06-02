FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suarez resumes World Cup preparations after surgery
June 2, 2014 / 5:29 PM / 3 years ago

Suarez resumes World Cup preparations after surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Uruguay's Luis Suarez reacts during their international friendly soccer match against Austria in Klagenfurt March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - Luis Suarez rejoined Uruguay’s World Cup preparations on Monday, 11 days after knee cartilage surgery threatened to dash the striker’s hopes of playing at the Brazil finals.

Suarez, injured in Liverpool’s last match of his and their brilliant season in the Premier League, had keyhole surgery on damage to the outer meniscus in his left knee but was included in Uruguay’s tournament squad at the weekend.

    ”He’s doing muscle work and treadmill, he’s walking without pain,” team doctor Alberto Pan told a news conference.

    Suarez remains doubtful for Uruguay’s opening Group D match against Costa Rica in Fortaleza on June 14 but they hope he will be fit to face England in Sao Paulo on June 19 and Italy in Natal on June 24.

Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
