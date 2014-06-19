U.S. striker Altidore ruled out of Portugal game

Jozy Altidore of the U.S. controls the ball during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - United States striker Jozy Altidore will miss the World Cup Group G match against Portugal in Manaus on Sunday after suffering a hamstring injury in their opening game against Ghana.

Altidore was carried off on a stretcher after 23 minutes of the 2-1 win over the Africans on Monday.

The U.S. soccer association said forward Clint Dempsey, who scored the opening goal against Ghana, and defender Matt Besler were fit and available to play against Portugal.