Manaus police boost security ahead of U.S. v Portugal game

MANAUS Brazil (Reuters) - Brazilian police boosted security around the Manaus stadium on Sunday ahead of the World Cup Group G game between the United States and Portugal, bringing in extra officers and even a water cannon.

Almil David, commander of the local military police, said his men were also working with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities expect around 20,000 U.S. fans in Manaus for the game. The stadium has hosted two World Games so far without a hint of trouble.

“For each game we assess the situation, we assess the risks. For the United States, we have a lot of people set to attend the game, a lot of people who want to attend the game,” David told Reuters Television near the stadium.

“The locals also want to get in touch with the players from the United States and Portugal,” he added.

Hundreds of armed police patrolled the stadium grounds and surrounding streets.

David said the security forces included a quick response team, horse police, riot police, police trained for civil disturbances and a helicopter.

The water cannon had to be brought in by boat for part of the trip to Manaus, which is in the middle of the Amazon jungle.

“We are working together with American police. There is an integrated command center,” said David.

“You also have federal police working together with American forces, including the FBI.”

The Americans will qualify for the next round if they win while the Portuguese need at least a draw to stay alive.