Portugal change goalkeeper for U.S. game, Ronaldo will start

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during a training session ahead of their 2014 World Cup soccer match against the U.S., at Arena da Amazonia stadium in Manaus June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

MANAUS Brazil (Reuters) - Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio failed to recover from a thigh injury with coach Paulo Bento calling up Beto for their second World Cup Group G game against the United States on Sunday.

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo has recovered sufficiently from a knee injury and starts.

Bento made three other changes from Portugal’s opening 4-0 defeat by Germany. Central defender Ricardo Costa was selected or the suspended Pepe while Andre Almeida took the place of injured left back Fabio Coentrao.

Up front Helder Postiga replaces Hugo Almeida, who came off hurt in the first half of the Germany game.

For the United States, midfielder Graham Zusi comes in on the left wing for forward Jozy Altidore, who suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-1 win over Ghana. The team is otherwise unchanged.