Mertens impresses but Belgium and Russia 0-0 at halftime

Belgium's Dries Mertens (L) misses a chance to score against Russia's Dmitry Kombarov during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Livewire Dries Mertens did his best to spark Belgium into life against Russia in World Cup Group H on Sunday but both defenses were on top in a goalless first half.

The marauding Mertens was a constant threat down the right flank, firing into side netting and another effort across the face of goal as Belgium seek a victory that will secure a place in the last 16.

Russia had what appeared to be a decent penalty claim turned down when Toby Alderweireld seemed to catch Maksim Kanunnikov just inside the area and missed a great chance just before the interval when Alexander Kokorin miscued a header wide.