Kompany fit as Belgium make three changes for Russia clash

Belgium's national soccer player Vincent Kompany listens during a news conference at the Maracana stadium in Rio De Janeiro, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Belgium skipper Vincent Kompany has recovered from a groin strain and will start Sunday’s World Cup Group H clash with Russia as coach Marc Wilmots made three changes to his starting line-up at the Maracana stadium.

Two of the changes, from the side which beat Algeria 2-1, are in midfield where Dries Mertens and Marouane Fellaini come in for Nacer Chadli and Mousa Dembele.

At the back, Kompany will start alongside Thomas Vermaelen, who replaces Jan Vertonghen.

Russia coach Fabio Capello made two switches to the team which drew 1-1 with South Korea – attacking midfielder Yury Zhirkov is dropped with Maksim Kanunnikov replacing him while at the back Andrey Eshchenko is replaced by Alekey Kozlov.