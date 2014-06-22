Algeria make wholesale changes for Korea

PORTO ALEGRE Brazil (Reuters) - - Algeria have made wholesale changes to their starting lineup for a pivotal Group H clash with South Korea on Sunday.

Despite a strong showing in a 2-1 loss to highly-rated Belgium in their opener Algeria coach Vahid Halilhodzic opted to make five changes to his starting 11, calling in forwards Abdelmoumene Djabou and Islam Slimani.

The ‘Desert Foxes’ who ended a 28 year goal drought against Belgium, will go with three forwards against the Koreans.

There were no changes to the South Korea starting lineup, coach Hong Myung-bo going with the same group that battled Russia to a 1-1 draw in their opener.