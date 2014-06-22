FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Algeria make wholesale changes for Korea
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 22, 2014 / 6:29 PM / 3 years ago

Algeria make wholesale changes for Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Algeria's national soccer team coach Vahid Halilhodzic attends a training session at the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

PORTO ALEGRE Brazil (Reuters) - - Algeria have made wholesale changes to their starting lineup for a pivotal Group H clash with South Korea on Sunday.

Despite a strong showing in a 2-1 loss to highly-rated Belgium in their opener Algeria coach Vahid Halilhodzic opted to make five changes to his starting 11, calling in forwards Abdelmoumene Djabou and Islam Slimani.

The ‘Desert Foxes’ who ended a 28 year goal drought against Belgium, will go with three forwards against the Koreans.

There were no changes to the South Korea starting lineup, coach Hong Myung-bo going with the same group that battled Russia to a 1-1 draw in their opener.

Reporting by Steve Keating, Editing by Nigel Hunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.