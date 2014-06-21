FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Croatia v Mexico
June 21, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

Factbox: Croatia v Mexico

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RECIFE Brazil (Reuters) - Croatia play Mexico in a World Cup Group A match in Recife on Monday.

Where: Pernambuco arena, Recife.

Capacity: 42,610

When: Monday, June 23, 17:00 local (2000 GMT/4 PM ET)

Referee: Ravshan Irmatov (Uzbekistan)

Probable teams:

Croatia: 1-Stipe Pletikosa; 11-Darijo Srna, 5-Vedran Corluka, 6-Dejan Lovren, 3-Danijel Pranjic; 18-Ivica Olic, 7-Ivan Rakitic, 10-Luka Modric, 20-Mateo Kovacic, 4-Ivan Perisic; 17-Mario Mandzukic

Mexico: 13-Guillermo Ochoa; 7-Miguel Layun, 2-Francisco Rodriguez, 4-Rafael Marquez, 15-Hector Moreno; 22 Paul Aguilar, 6-Hector Herrera, 18-Andres Guardado, 23-Jose Juan Vazquez; 10-Giovani Dos Santos, 19-Oribe Peralta

Key stats:

- Croatia have not advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup since 1998, when they reached the semi-finals in their maiden appearance as an independent nation.

- Mexico have reached the last 16 in their last five World Cups, but have not reached the quarter-finals since 1986.

Previous meetings: The two teams have met three times with Croatia winning twice and Mexico once.

Last meeting: June 3, 2002, Niigata, Japan (World Cup) - Mexico 1 Croatia 0

Compiled by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
