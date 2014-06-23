FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico on course for last 16 after goalless first half
#Sports WC
June 23, 2014 / 9:13 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico on course for last 16 after goalless first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexico's Oribe Peralta (L) fights for the ball with Croatia's Ivan Rakitic during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Pernambuco Arena in Recife June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

RECIFE Brazil (Reuters) - Mexico were on course for the point they need to guarantee reaching the World Cup knockout stages after a goalless first half with Croatia in their final Group A clash on Monday.

The Mexicans went closest to breaking the deadlock when Hector Herrera rattled the crossbar with a vicious left-foot drive from distance after 15 minutes, while Oribe Peralta badly miscued when presented with a great chance to beat goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa.

Croatia began brightly but created few openings, Danijel Pranjic and Ivan Perisic off target with efforts on goal.

Writing by Justin Palmer, Editing by Nigel Hunt

0 : 0
