Mexico on course for last 16 after goalless first half

Mexico's Oribe Peralta (L) fights for the ball with Croatia's Ivan Rakitic during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Pernambuco Arena in Recife June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

RECIFE Brazil (Reuters) - Mexico were on course for the point they need to guarantee reaching the World Cup knockout stages after a goalless first half with Croatia in their final Group A clash on Monday.

The Mexicans went closest to breaking the deadlock when Hector Herrera rattled the crossbar with a vicious left-foot drive from distance after 15 minutes, while Oribe Peralta badly miscued when presented with a great chance to beat goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa.

Croatia began brightly but created few openings, Danijel Pranjic and Ivan Perisic off target with efforts on goal.