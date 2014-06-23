Croatia drop Sammir, Mexico name unchanged side

Croatia's Sammir (L), Luka Modric (C) and Sime Vrsaljko chat during their team's final practice in Sao Paulo one day before the opening match of the soccer World Cup against Brazil June 11, 2014 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

RECIFE Brazil (Reuters) - Croatia coach Niko Kovac dropped Brazil-born attacking midfielder Sammir for his side’s final World Group A game against Mexico at the Pernambuco arena on Monday.

Sammir was replaced by defender Sime Vrsaljko with Kovac hoping to take the sting out of a lively Mexican attack.

Mexico coach Miguel Herrera named an unchanged side from the one that drew 0-0 with Brazil in Fortaleza, with Giovani Dos Santos and Oribe Peralta leading the line.

Mexico need a point to guarantee a place in the knockout stages while Croatia, in all likelihood, need to win or hope Cameroon beat Brazil if they draw.