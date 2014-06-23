Spain's Del Bosque says to decide future in coming days

Spain's coach Vicente Del Bosque stands before the 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Spain at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

CURITIBA Brazil (Reuters) - Spain coach Vicente del Bosque said he would decide on his future in the coming days after Spain ended their participation in the World Cup with a 3-0 win over Australia on Monday that left them third and out of the qualifying places in Group B.

“In the next few days, I’d imagine, or next week. There is no rush,” Del Bosque told a reporter who asked him when he would announce whether he would remain Spain coach.

Last week, Del Bosque said there would be consequences, including possibly for him, after Spain lost their first two World Cup matches against the Netherlands and Chile, making it impossible for them to reach the next round.