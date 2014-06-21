FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Australia v Spain
June 21, 2014 / 2:48 PM / 3 years ago

Factbox: Australia v Spain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CURITIBA Brazil (Reuters) - Australia play Spain in a World Cup Group B match on Monday.

Where: The Baixada arena, Curitiba

Capacity: 39,631

When: Monday, June 23, 1300 local, 1200 ET/1600 GMT

Referee: Nawaf Shukralla (Bahrain)

Probable teams:

Australia: 1-Mat Ryan; 6-Matthew Spiranovic, 22-Alex Wilkinson, 3-Jason Davidson, 19-Ryan McGowan; 13-Oliver Bozanic, 15-Mile Jedinak, 17-Matt McKay; 11-Tommy Oar, 7-Mathew Leckie, 10-Ben Halloran

Spain: 1-Iker Casillas; 5-Juanfran, 2-Raul Albiol, 4-Javi Martinez, 18-Jordi Alba; 14-Xabi Alonso, 16-Sergio Busquets; 21-David Silva, 8-Xavi, 6-Andres Iniesta; 7-David Villa

Key stats:

Australia are on their way home from their fourth World Cup after losing to Chile (1-3) and the Netherlands (2-3) in their previous two games. Leading scorer Tim Cahill, who has five of 11 Australian goals at World Cups, is missing through suspension.

Defending champions Spain have also been eliminated after losing their first two matches to the Netherlands (1-5) and Chile (0-2). It is the first time since 1998 they have failed to make it out of the group.

In 19 matches on the way to winning Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 Spain conceded only six goals, one fewer than they have in Brazil in two games.

Previous meetings: This is the first meeting between the two teams.

Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
