Villa gives Spain 1-0 halftime lead against Australia

CURITIBA Brazil (Reuters) - David Villa gave Spain a 1-0 halftime lead over Australia with a clever back-heel as the already eliminated World Cup holders looked to restore some pride in their final Group B match on Monday.

Villa, Spain’s record goalscorer, turned in a cross by Juanfran in the 36th minute.

Spain made seven changes to the team which lost 2-0 to Chile and looked a bit disjointed in the first 20 minutes. They gradually, however, began to take control of the game with Villa looking particularly dangerous.

Australia have also already been eliminated.