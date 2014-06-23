FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reina and Villa start for much changed Spain
June 23, 2014 / 3:33 PM / 3 years ago

Reina and Villa start for much changed Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's goalkeeper Pepe Reina arrives to attend a news conference at the Arena Baixada soccer stadium in Curitiba, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

CURITIBA Brazil (Reuters) - Goalkeeper Pepe Reina and striker David Villa will get their first taste of World Cup action in Brazil in a much changed Spain team for their final Group B game with Australia on Monday.

Coach Vicente del Bosque made seven changes from the side that lost 2-0 to Chile, sealing an early exit for the holders.

Reina has replaced captain Iker Casillas in goal while Villa comes in for Diego Costa up front. Midfielder Andres Iniesta ha retained his place and will win his 100th cap.

Australia, who have also been eliminated, brought in 21-year-old striker Adam Taggart to replace the suspended Tim Cahill.

Midfielder Oliver Bozanic comes in for Mark Bresciano who had been struggling with injury.

Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022

