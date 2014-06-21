Spain farewell carries sad echo of France 1998

(L-R) Spain's David Silva, Sergio Busquets, Diego Costa, Andres Iniesta and Xabi Alonso react after Chile's Charles Aranguiz scored his team's second goal during the 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

CURITIBA Brazil (Reuters) - The more they scored, the sadder they looked.

An older generation of Spanish fans may have a sense of deja vu when the departing champions play Australia in Curitiba on Monday in a meaningless Group B match serving as both teams’ farewell to the World Cup.

On June 24, 1998, another stellar Spanish side beat Bulgaria 6-1 in their last group game in the northern industrial French city of Lens before packing their bags and heading home.

Then, as now, they had arrived unbeaten through the qualifiers and with Real Madrid, in another parallel with today, top dogs in Europe after winning the Champions League for the seventh time. They left shell-shocked.

The bulging scoreline made no difference, with Paraguay beating Nigeria 3-1 in a simultaneous match that left Spain no scope for salvation.

Spain could only go through if Paraguay lost but the South Americans scored in the opening minute and made it 2-1 in the 58th before adding a third in the 86th.

It was all over and Spain knew it. There were no goal celebrations as they rattled in three goals in the last nine minutes. The game had become an empty shell long before the final whistle.

Monday’s match does not offer even a glimmer of hope for the Spaniards but there are still striking similarities with 16 years ago as another Iberian side packed with household names heads for the exit.

In 1998, Lens marked the international farewell for goalkeeper and captain Andoni Zubizarreta - who was the most capped Spanish player until current incumbent Iker Casillas came along.

That tournament was the last time, before the crushing defeats by the Netherlands and Chile at Brazil 2014, that a Spanish side has left a World Cup so early.

One obvious difference is that 16 years ago Spain were European soccer’s great under-achievers - the home of Real Madrid and Barcelona but without a major national success since they were European champions in 1964.

But, with the likes of Raul, Luis Enrique and Miguel Angel Nadal - tennis player Rafa’s uncle - in their ranks, they were tipped finally to live up to the nation’s expectations.

A 3-2 defeat by Nigeria in the opening match, with Zubizarreta turning the ball into his own net when Spain were 2-1 up, was not in the script. Nor was the goalless draw with Paraguay that followed.

“We saved our pride tonight,” coach Javier Clemente told reporters after the Lens victory. “But the defeat to Nigeria had a strong psychological impact, and after that we struggled. What can I say? Life goes on.”

The Spain that headed for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil had already scaled the heights.

This time, the fans expected much more after two Euro triumphs and the World Cup in 2010 but - as in 1998 - their very first match of the tournament was a shattering blow with goalkeeper Casillas taking much of the blame.

Vicente Del Bosque’s men never really recovered from their shock 5-1 thrashing against the Netherlands, after taking the lead, and it showed in the 2-0 defeat to Chile that followed.

Spain, as in 1998, were shaken to the core before they had even got going.

With only pride to play for on Monday, Australia may put up much more of a fight than Bulgaria did and could even spring a surprise.

Even if they do not, and they have talismanic and prolific Tim Cahill suspended, there will be nothing to celebrate for Spain - however many times they hit the net.