Chile's golden generation ready for orange showdown

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal rates the current crop of players the best in the country’s history but admitted they face a tough task in Monday’s decisive World Cup match against Group B leaders the Netherlands.

Chile are one of the surprise packages of the tournament so far, beating Australia 3-1 in their first match and then eliminating world champions Spain in a comprehensive 2-0 defeat. Only France, Germany and Holland have scored more goals.

But although they have already qualified for the last 16 the South Americans must beat the Netherlands to avoid a potential clash with host nation Brazil.

“I guess this is the best generation in Chilean football history because of the quality of players we have,” Vidal told reporters on Sunday.

”We have lots of players playing abroad and when they come together they are stronger than anything we have ever seen in Chile.

“It is going to be a final tomorrow because both teams want to win the group,” Vidal added.

“Whoever has to play Brazil is going to have a difficult match, it’s hard playing Brazil at home, they are one of the candidates to win the World Cup. But we are not thinking about that. We are focused on coming first in our group.”

The Netherlands and Chile both have six points with reigning champions Spain and Australia on zero.

Chile are in second place on goal difference and need to win the game to secure top spot and avoid a likely confrontation with Brazil, who lead Group A ahead of Mexico and Croatia.

Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli predicted a fast-paced match at the Corinthians arena against a side missing the suspended Robin van Persie, who is suspended, and Bruno Martins Indi, who is recovering from a concussion suffered in last week’s game against Australia.

“I think it is going to be a match that is going to be tactically difficult for us,” Sampaoli said.

“(Dutch coach Louis van Gaal) has a great team and certainly he will try to control our game,” he added.

“But I think we have the power to uncover certain of Holland’s deficiencies I think it is going to be a match where the most intelligent team and the one that best handles the timing of the match will win.”