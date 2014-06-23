FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile seek boost from 'King Arthur' in last 16
June 23, 2014 / 9:20 PM / 3 years ago

Chile seek boost from 'King Arthur' in last 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chile's Arturo Vidal runs during a training session at the Palmeiras training center at Sao Paulo city, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Chile are hoping to field a faster side in a potential World Cup match-up with Brazil on Saturday with the return of key midfielder Arturo Vidal, whose knee injury kept him on the bench against the Netherlands on Monday.

Chile striker Alexis Sanchez had to play a deeper more creative role in the 2-0 Group B loss without the Juventus midfielder, whom the Chilean press have dubbed “King Arthur.”

“The next game I wouldn’t miss for anything,” Vidal told reporters.

“The first two games were really hard and my knee was hurting a little. It was better to rest, as the coach saw it.”

Vidal is recovering from knee surgery last month and had also picked up a yellow card in a win over Spain.

“It’s great that we’ll have him on Saturday,” said fellow midfielder Marcelo Diaz.

“Given his skills, his experience and the energy he gives us on the field, we look forward to getting him back.”

A Brazil victory over Cameroon later on Monday would pit them against Chile in the round of 16.

Reporting by Brad Haynes, editing by Ed Osmond

