Colombia level at 1-1 with Japan at halftime

Japan's Shinji Okazaki (bottom) watches as he scores against Colombia during their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

CUIABA Brazil (Reuters) - Colombia were drawing 1-1 with Japan at halftime after Juan Cuadrado’s penalty was canceled out by Shinji Okazaki in their final World Cup Group C game on Tuesday.

Japan equalized just before the break through Okazaki’s diving header after Colombia took the lead in the 17th minute when Adrian Ramos was brought down and Cuadrado stepped up to calmly drive the spot-kick past Eiji Kawashima.

Colombia need at least a draw to guarantee finishing top while Japan must win to have any hope of making the last 16.