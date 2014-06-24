FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia level at 1-1 with Japan at halftime
June 24, 2014 / 9:03 PM / 3 years ago

Colombia level at 1-1 with Japan at halftime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Shinji Okazaki (bottom) watches as he scores against Colombia during their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

CUIABA Brazil (Reuters) - Colombia were drawing 1-1 with Japan at halftime after Juan Cuadrado’s penalty was canceled out by Shinji Okazaki in their final World Cup Group C game on Tuesday.

Japan equalized just before the break through Okazaki’s diving header after Colombia took the lead in the 17th minute when Adrian Ramos was brought down and Cuadrado stepped up to calmly drive the spot-kick past Eiji Kawashima.

Colombia need at least a draw to guarantee finishing top while Japan must win to have any hope of making the last 16.

Writing by Ken Ferris, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
