Factbox: Japan v Colombia

CUIABA Brazil (Reuters) - Japan play Colombia in a Group C match in Cuiaba on Tuesday.

Where: The Pantanal arena, Cuiaba.

Capacity: 41,112When: Tuesday June 24, 16:00 local (2000 GMT/4 PM ET)

Referee: Pedro Proenca from Portugal

Probable teams:

Colombia: 1-David Ospina; 18-Camilo Zuniga, 3-Mario Yepes, 2-Cristian Zapata, 7-Pablo Armero; 13-Fredy Guarin, 8-Abel Aguilar, 11-Juan Quintero, 10-James Rodriguez; 14-Victor Ibarbo, 9-Teofilo Gutierez

Japan: 1-Eiji Kawashima; 2-Atsuto Uchida, 15-Yasuyuki Konno, 22-Maya Yoshida, 5-Yuto Nagatomo; 17-Makoto Hasebe, 16-Hotaru Yamaguchi; 10-Shinji Kagawa, 4-Keisuke Honda, 9-Shinji Okazaki; 13-Yoshito OkuboKey stats:

- Colombia top Group C with six points after winning two matches for the first time at a World Cup

- A draw will be enough to ensure Colombia go through to the last 16 as group winners

- Japan, with one point from a 0-0 draw against Greece, can still hope to qualify with a win if the Ivory Coast either lose or draw against Greece. In either scenario, qualification is likely to be decided by goal difference

Previous meetings: The teams have met twice with a win for Colombia and a draw

Last meeting: June 5 2007, Saitama, Japan (Kirin Cup friendly tournament) – Japan 0 Colombia 0