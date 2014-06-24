FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombian Mondragon becomes oldest World Cup player
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
June 24, 2014 / 10:01 PM / 3 years ago

Colombian Mondragon becomes oldest World Cup player

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Colombia's goalkeeper Faryd Mondragon replaces David Ospina on the field, becoming the oldest player ever to play in the World Cup finals at 43 years old, during their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match against Japan at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

CUIABA Brazil (Reuters) - Colombia reserve goalkeeper Faryd Mondragon made World Cup history on Tuesday as the oldest man to play in the finals at the age of 43.

Mondragon, whose birthday was last Saturday, broke the record held by former Cameroon striker Roger Milla, who played at the age of 42 in the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman sent Mondragon off the bench in the 85th minute of their third and final Group C match against Japan with the south American team having already qualified for the last 16 and leading Japan 3-1.

The Colombia-dominated crowd erupted as Mondragon ran on to the pitch with tears streaming down his face and he embraced starting keeper David Ospina warmly as he left the pitch.

Mondragon was in Colombia’s World Cup squads in 1994 and 1998, the last time the Andean country was in the finals when he started all three games before the team were eliminated at the group stage.

Reporting by Mary Milliken, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.