Qualified Colombia make eight changes to face Japan

Colombia's national soccer players pose for a team photo before their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match against Ivory Coast at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

CUIABA Brazil (Reuters) - Colombia, with two wins and a berth in the last 16 under their belts, made wholesale changes to their team for their Group C clash with Japan at the Pantanal arena on Tuesday.

The only players retained from the starting lineup in Colombia’s second victory over Ivory Coast are goalkeeper David Ospina, left back Pablo Armero and midfielder Juan Cuadrado.

Coach Jose Pekerman could give 43-year-old goalkeeper Faryd Mondragon a few minutes as a substitute which would make him the oldest ever player to take the field at a World Cup.

The Japanese, who must win to stand any chance of joining Colombia in the knockout phase, made two changes bringing in forward Shinji Kagawa for striker Yuya Osako and midfielder Toshihiro Aoyama for Hotaru Yamaguchi.