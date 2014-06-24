Greece lead Ivory Coast 1-0 at halftime

Ivory Coast's goalkeeper Boubacar Barry (2nd R) is challenged by Greece's Kostas Manolas during their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

FORTALEZA Brazil (Reuters) - Substitute Andreas Samaris gave Greece a 1-0 halftime lead against Ivory Coast on Tuesday in a Group C match they must win to stand a chance of advancing to the last 16.

Samaris, who came on when Panagiotis Kone limped off after 12 minutes, calmly lifted the ball over advancing Ivory Coast goalkeeper Boubacar Barry after 42 minutes.

Jose Holebas had also rattled the crossbar with a shot from just outside the penalty area in the 31st minute as the Europeans looked dangerous on the break.