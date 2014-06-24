FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drogba starts for Ivory Coast, Karagounis for Greece
June 24, 2014 / 7:49 PM / 3 years ago

Drogba starts for Ivory Coast, Karagounis for Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ivory Coast national team forward Didier Drogba hides a ball under his shirt during practice at Castelo Stadium in Fortaleza June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

FORTALEZA Brazil (Reuters) - Ivory Coast named Didier Drogba in their starting line-up to face Greece in their final World Cup Group C match on Tuesday.

Drogba, regarded as his nation’s greatest ever player, came on as a substitute in his side’s previous two matches. Ivory Coast fans have been clamoring for his inclusion from the outset.

Defender Kolo Toure and forward Salomon Kalou also start, having begun last week’s 2-1 loss to Colombia on the bench.

Greece also made three changes to the side that held Japan to a goalless draw in their last match.

Veteran midfielder Giorgos Karagounis replaces the suspended Kostas Katsouranis, taking the captain’s armband and winning his 138th cap.

Dmitris Salpingidis replaces the injured Kostas Mitroglou up front while Lazaros Christodoulopoulos comes into the midfield.

Reporting By Gideon Long; editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
