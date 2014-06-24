FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy and Uruguay locked at 0-0 at halftime
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 24, 2014 / 4:49 PM / 3 years ago

Italy and Uruguay locked at 0-0 at halftime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Andrea Pirlo runs during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match against Uruguay at the Dunas arena in Natal June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

NATAL Brazil (Reuters) - Italy and Uruguay were drawing 0-0 at halftime in their tense final World Cup Group D match on Tuesday.

There were few clear chances in a bad-tempered game littered with fouls with a draw enough to send the Italians through to the last 16 as group runners-up.

Andrea Pirlo’s 13th minute free kick tested Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera but he pushed it over the crossbar. The South Americans need a victory to reach the knockout stages.

Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris

