Italy and Uruguay locked at 0-0 at halftime

Italy's Andrea Pirlo runs during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match against Uruguay at the Dunas arena in Natal June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

NATAL Brazil (Reuters) - Italy and Uruguay were drawing 0-0 at halftime in their tense final World Cup Group D match on Tuesday.

There were few clear chances in a bad-tempered game littered with fouls with a draw enough to send the Italians through to the last 16 as group runners-up.

Andrea Pirlo’s 13th minute free kick tested Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera but he pushed it over the crossbar. The South Americans need a victory to reach the knockout stages.

