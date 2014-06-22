'Sinkhole' will not affect Italy v Uruguay match: organizers

Italy's national soccer players Antonio Cassano (L) and Andrea Barzagli attend a training session at the Maria Lamas Farache-Frasqueirao stadium in Natal, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

NATAL Brazil (Reuters) - Local organizers have dismissed concerns that last week’s landslide in Natal might cause the postponement of Tuesday’s World Cup Group D match between Italy and Uruguay.

Italian media reports said there were concerns that a “sinkhole” near the stadium might cause the match to be called off.

A landslide caused by heavy rain destroyed some 70 houses and made more than 150 people homeless last weekend.

The affected area was more than four kilometers from the Dunas arena and Reuters witnesses who were at the site last week and again on Saturday said little had changed.

Two World Cup matches have taken place at the Dunas arena since the landslide and local organizers said on Sunday that the Italy-Uruguay Group D fixture would go ahead.

“The match is confirmed,” they said by e-mail.