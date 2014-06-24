Suarez starts in unchanged Uruguay side to face Italy

Uruguay's national soccer team player Edinson Cavani (L) looks at teammate Luis Suarez during their team's final practice one day before the match against England, in Sao Paulo June 18, 2014 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

NATAL Brazil (Reuters) - Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez has stuck with the side that beat England 2-1 for the World Cup Group D showdown against Italy at the Dunas arena on Tuesday.

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani will lead the attack and Tabarez has resisted the temptation to bring defender Maxi Pereira back into the team after he served a one-match ban for a red card in the defeat by Costa Rica.

Uruguay’s regular skipper and central defender Diego Lugano also misses out because of a knee injury.

Uruguay must win to progress while Italy need at least a draw to reach the last 16.