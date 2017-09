Chile's Charles Aranguiz (L) and Chile's Gary Medel (R) fights for the ball with Australia's Tim Cahill (C) during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CUIABA Brazil (Reuters) - Chile rocked Australia with two early goals in their World Cup Group B opener on Friday before the Socceroos got one back to trail 2-1 at halftime.

Alexis Sanchez’s close-range finish on 12 minutes was quickly followed by Jorge Valdivia’s fine strike but Tim Cahill’s powerful header after 35 minutes reduced the deficit.