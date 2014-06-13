FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile v Australia : teams
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
June 13, 2014 / 9:27 PM / 3 years ago

Chile v Australia : teams

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Australia's national soccer team coach Ange Postecoglou scratches his head during a training session in the Arena Pantanal stadium in Cuiaba, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

(Reuters) - Teams for Friday’s 2014 World Cup Group B match between Chile and Australia at the Pantanal arena, Cuiaba.

Chile: 1-Claudio Bravo; 17-Gary Medel, 18-Gonzalo Jara, 2-Eugenio Mena; 4-Mauricio Isla, 20-Charles Aranguiz, 8-Arturo Vidal, 21-Marcelo Diaz; 10-Jorge Valdivia, 7-Alexis Sanchez, 11-Eduardo Vargas

Substitutes: 3-Miiko Albornoz, 5-Francisco Silva, 6-Carlos Carmona, 9-Mauricio Pinilla, 12-Cristopher Toselli, 13-Jose Rojas, 14-Fabian Orellana, 15-Jean Beausejour, 16-Felipe Gutierrez, 19-Jose Pedro Fuenzalida, 22-Esteban Paredes, 23-Johnny Herrera

Australia: 1-Mat Ryan; 2-Ivan Franjic, 6-Matthew Spiranovic, 22-Alex Wilkinson, 3-Jason Davidson; 23-Mark Bresciano, 15-Mile Jedinak, 5-Mark Milligan; 11-Tommy Oar, 7-Mathew Leckie, 4-Tim Cahill

Substitutes: 8-Bailey Wright, 9-Adam Taggart, 10-Ben Halloran, 12-Mitchell Langerak, 13-Oliver Bozanic, 14-James Troisi, 16-James Holland, 17-Matt McKay, 18-Eugene Galekovic, 19-Ryan McGowan, 20-Dario Vidosic, 21-Massimo Luongo

Referee: Noumandiez Doue (Ivory Coast)

Compiled by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.