Chile v Australia : teams

(Reuters) - Teams for Friday’s 2014 World Cup Group B match between Chile and Australia at the Pantanal arena, Cuiaba.
Chile: 1-Claudio Bravo; 17-Gary Medel, 18-Gonzalo Jara, 2-Eugenio Mena; 4-Mauricio Isla, 20-Charles Aranguiz, 8-Arturo Vidal, 21-Marcelo Diaz; 10-Jorge Valdivia, 7-Alexis Sanchez, 11-Eduardo Vargas
Substitutes: 3-Miiko Albornoz, 5-Francisco Silva, 6-Carlos Carmona, 9-Mauricio Pinilla, 12-Cristopher Toselli, 13-Jose Rojas, 14-Fabian Orellana, 15-Jean Beausejour, 16-Felipe Gutierrez, 19-Jose Pedro Fuenzalida, 22-Esteban Paredes, 23-Johnny Herrera
Australia: 1-Mat Ryan; 2-Ivan Franjic, 6-Matthew Spiranovic, 22-Alex Wilkinson, 3-Jason Davidson; 23-Mark Bresciano, 15-Mile Jedinak, 5-Mark Milligan; 11-Tommy Oar, 7-Mathew Leckie, 4-Tim Cahill
Substitutes: 8-Bailey Wright, 9-Adam Taggart, 10-Ben Halloran, 12-Mitchell Langerak, 13-Oliver Bozanic, 14-James Troisi, 16-James Holland, 17-Matt McKay, 18-Eugene Galekovic, 19-Ryan McGowan, 20-Dario Vidosic, 21-Massimo Luongo
Referee: Noumandiez Doue (Ivory Coast)
Compiled by Simon Jennings