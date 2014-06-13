FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Recovered Vidal starts for Chile against Australia
June 13, 2014 / 9:39 PM / 3 years ago

Recovered Vidal starts for Chile against Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chile's Eduardo Vargas (L) celebrates scoring a goal with teammate Arturo Vidal during their international friendly soccer match against Northern Ireland, at Elias Figueroa stadium in Valparaiso June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

CUIABA Brazil (Reuters) - Chile have included key midfielder Arturo Vidal, who has recovered from knee surgery, in their opening World Cup Group B game against Australia at the Pantanal arena on Friday.

Vidal, who had knee cartilage surgery 37 days ago, was deemed fit by coach Jorge Sampaoli.

He is seen as essential to the team’s bid to qualify from a group that also includes holders Spain and the Netherlands.

Australia’s veteran playmaker Mark Bresciano, who arrived in Brazil with a back problem, was ruled fit to play for the Socceroos.

Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris

