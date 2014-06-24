FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
June 24, 2014 / 4:52 PM / 3 years ago

Foster keeps Costa Rica at bay in goalless half with England

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

England's Ben Foster saves the ball during the 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match between Costa Rica and England at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil (Reuters) - Confident Costa Rica, already through to the World Cup knockout stages after wins over Uruguay and Italy, were denied a first-half lead against England by a fine Ben Foster save in their final Group D game on Tuesday.

Foster, one of nine changes made by manager Roy Hodgson with England unable to reach the last 16, got his fingertips to a curling freekick from Celso Borges in the 23rd minute which skimmed the top of the crossbar.

England, hoping to salvage some pride after two defeats, threatened sporadically with Daniel Sturridge curling an effort from 20 metres just past the post and putting a header over the bar.

Writing by Justin Palmer, Editing by Nigel Hunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
