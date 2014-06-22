Factbox: Soccer-Costa Rica v England

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil (Reuters) - Costa Rica play England in their final World Cup Group D match in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday.

Where: The Mineirao stadium, Belo Horizonte

Capacity: 58,170

When: Tuesday June 24, 1300 local (1600 GMT/1200 ET)

Referee: Djamel Haimoudi (Algeria)

Probable teams:

Costa Rica: 1-Keylor Navas; 16-Cristian Gamboa; 3-Giancarlo Gonzalez; 4-Michael Umana; 7-Christian Bolanos; 6-Oscar Duarte; 17-Yeltsin Tejeda; 15-Junior Diaz; 5-Celso Borges; 10-Bryan Ruiz; 9-Joel Campbell.

England: 1-Joe Hart; 2-Glen Johnson; 5-Gary Cahill; 6-Phil Jagielka; 23-Luke Shaw; 4-Steven Gerrard; 21-Ross Barkley; 19-Raheem Sterling; 11-Danny Welbeck; 9-Daniel Sturridge, 10-Wayne Rooney.

Key stats:

* England’s defeats by Uruguay and Italy in Group D means they are eliminated in the first phase of a World Cup for the first time since the 1958 tournament in Sweden.

* Costa Rica’s two wins against those same two teams have taken them out of the group stage for only the second time in their World Cup history. In 1990, they went through thanks to wins over Scotland and Sweden in the first round.

* Costa Rica are the fourth CONCACAF opponents England have faced in the World Cup after the United States (twice), Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago. The United States were the only one of those the “Three Lions” failed to beat, having lost 1-0 here in Brazil in 1950 and drawn 1-1 in 2010. The other two teams, Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago, were defeated 2-0 in 1966 and 2006 respectively.

* Previous meetings: They have never played each other.