Shaqiri double gives Swiss 2-0 halftime lead over Honduras

MANAUS Brazil (Reuters) - Xherdan Shaqiri’s double gave Switzerland a 2-0 halftime lead over Honduras in a Group E match on Wednesday to give the Alpine nation a great chance of progressing to the World Cup knockout stages.
Switzerland took the lead after six minutes with Shaqiri firing a superb shot from just outside the penalty box into the top corner.
A swift counter attack led to the second goal after 31 minutes with Josip Drmic finding an unmarked Shaqiri who calmly slid the ball past Honduras goalkeeper Noel Valladares.
