Shaqiri double gives Swiss 2-0 halftime lead over Honduras

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri (2nd L) celebrates with teammates Josip Drmic (L), Granit Xhaka (2nd R) and Stephan Lichtsteiner after scoring his second goal during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against Honduras at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

MANAUS Brazil (Reuters) - Xherdan Shaqiri’s double gave Switzerland a 2-0 halftime lead over Honduras in a Group E match on Wednesday to give the Alpine nation a great chance of progressing to the World Cup knockout stages.

Switzerland took the lead after six minutes with Shaqiri firing a superb shot from just outside the penalty box into the top corner.

A swift counter attack led to the second goal after 31 minutes with Josip Drmic finding an unmarked Shaqiri who calmly slid the ball past Honduras goalkeeper Noel Valladares.