Switzerland's Shaqiri scores second hat-trick of World Cup

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri (23) celebrates with a teammate after scoring against Honduras for his hat-trick during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

MANAUS Brazil (Reuters) - Switzerland forward Xherdan Shaqiri scored a hat-trick against Honduras in their final Group E game on Wednesday, becoming the second player after Germany’s Thomas Mueller to net three times in a game at this World Cup.

Shaqiri scored from close range in the 71st minute to make the score 3-0 to Switzerland.

He had earlier fired home a beautiful left-foot shot from 25 meters in the sixth minute to give his side the lead and finished off a flowing move in the 31st minute.

Mueller scored three goals against Portugal in his side’s opening match, which the Germans won 4-0.