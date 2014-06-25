Swiss prefer inexperienced central defender Schaer to Senderos

Switzerland head coach Ottmar Hitzfeld adjusts his earphones during a press conference at Arena da Amazonia stadium in Manaus, June 24, 2014. Switzerland will face Honduras on June 25. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

MANAUS Brazil (Reuters) - Swiss coach Ottmar Hitzfeld named inexperienced central defender Fabian Schaer in the team for the final Group E game against Honduras on Wednesday, preferring him to veteran Philippe Senderos.

Schaer, a player with just six caps, replaces Steve von Bergen, who was injured early in the 5-2 defeat to France. Senderos came on as substitute that game and did not play well.

Hitzfeld also brought in forward Josip Drmic in the place of Haris Seferovic, who started against France.

Honduran midfielder Wilson Palacios returns after serving a one-match suspension following his dismissal against France, replacing Luis Garrido. Left-back Juan Carlos Garcia comes in for Emilio Izaguirre.