FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss prefer inexperienced central defender Schaer to Senderos
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 25, 2014 / 7:36 PM / 3 years ago

Swiss prefer inexperienced central defender Schaer to Senderos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Switzerland head coach Ottmar Hitzfeld adjusts his earphones during a press conference at Arena da Amazonia stadium in Manaus, June 24, 2014. Switzerland will face Honduras on June 25. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

MANAUS Brazil (Reuters) - Swiss coach Ottmar Hitzfeld named inexperienced central defender Fabian Schaer in the team for the final Group E game against Honduras on Wednesday, preferring him to veteran Philippe Senderos.

Schaer, a player with just six caps, replaces Steve von Bergen, who was injured early in the 5-2 defeat to France. Senderos came on as substitute that game and did not play well.

Hitzfeld also brought in forward Josip Drmic in the place of Haris Seferovic, who started against France.

Honduran midfielder Wilson Palacios returns after serving a one-match suspension following his dismissal against France, replacing Luis Garrido. Left-back Juan Carlos Garcia comes in for Emilio Izaguirre.

Editing by

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.