FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France make six changes for Ecuador match
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 25, 2014 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

France make six changes for Ecuador match

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's national soccer team coach Didier Deschamps (L) observes a team training session in Rio de Janeiro, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - France coach Didier Deschamps made six changes to his team for the last World Cup Group E match against Ecuador on Wednesday with France all but guaranteed a place in the next round.

Striker Antoine Griezmann comes in for Olivier Giroud and there were three new faces in defense with Lucas Digne, Bacary Sagna and Laurent Koscielny starting the game.

Paul Pogba returns to a midfield which lacks Yohan Cabaye who is suspended after picking up two yellow cards.

Ecuador made one change to the team which beat Honduras 2-1 last week with midfielder Michael Arroyo coming in and striker Felipe Cacedo dropping to the bench.

Ecuador are second in Group E ahead of Switzerland on goal difference. The Swiss are playing Honduras on Wednesday.

Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.