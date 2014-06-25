France make six changes for Ecuador match

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - France coach Didier Deschamps made six changes to his team for the last World Cup Group E match against Ecuador on Wednesday with France all but guaranteed a place in the next round.

Striker Antoine Griezmann comes in for Olivier Giroud and there were three new faces in defense with Lucas Digne, Bacary Sagna and Laurent Koscielny starting the game.

Paul Pogba returns to a midfield which lacks Yohan Cabaye who is suspended after picking up two yellow cards.

Ecuador made one change to the team which beat Honduras 2-1 last week with midfielder Michael Arroyo coming in and striker Felipe Cacedo dropping to the bench.

Ecuador are second in Group E ahead of Switzerland on goal difference. The Swiss are playing Honduras on Wednesday.