FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ecuador don't see France changes as a weakness: coach
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 24, 2014 / 8:37 PM / 3 years ago

Ecuador don't see France changes as a weakness: coach

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ecuador's national soccer team coach Reinaldo Rueda attends a news conference at the Maracana stadium, a day before their match against France, in Rio de Janeiro June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Ecuador will not take any comfort from the likely absence of some of France’s top players when the two countries try to book their places in the next phase of the World Cup on Wednesday, Ecuador’s coach Reinaldo Rueda said.

French midfielder Yohan Cabaye is suspended for the game after picking up a yellow card in each of France’s first two matches in Brazil while defenders Raphael Varane, Patrice Evra and Mathieu Debuchy may not feature. Striker Mathieu Valbuena is also reported to be doubtful for the game.

“The only thing we know for sure is the suspended player,” Rueda told reporters on Tuesday, saying he would only know about France’s absences - due to injury or for rest - shortly before kick-off.

“Whoever plays, they will be elite, top-level players. They can be more dangerous because they will be looking to earn their place in the team.”

France are almost certain to advance from Group E into the knock-out phase after they won their first two games. Ecuador are in a more precarious position with three points, the same as Switzerland, and could be pipped to second place by the Swiss on goal difference even if they beat the French.

Rueda said he expected to field a team largely unchanged from Ecuador’s 2-1 victory over Honduras, who are Switzerland’s opponents on Wednesday, although there could be a couple of tweaks to face the challenge of the high-scoring French.

If France top Group E they are likely to avoid Group F leaders Argentina and will probably face either Nigeria or Iran in the round of 16.

Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Nigel Hunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.