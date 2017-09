Argentina's Lionel Messi (L) celebrates his goal with team mate Angel Di Maria during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match against Nigeria at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

PORTO ALEGRE Brazil (Reuters) - Lionel Messi struck twice to put Argentina 2-1 ahead of Nigeria at halftime in their final World Cup Group F match on Wednesday.

Messi lashed in a rebound to give his side the lead after three minutes but Nigeria equalized a minute later thanks to a superb finish by Ahmed Musa.

Argentina retook the lead in stoppage-time when Messi curled a brilliant 20-metre free kick into the corner of the net.