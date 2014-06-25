Dzeko strike gives Bosnia 1-0 lead over Iran at halftime

Bosnia's Edin Dzeko (L) shoots to score a goal past Iran's Ehsan Hajsafi and Andranik Teymourian (R) during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

SALVADOR Brazil (Reuters) - Edin Dzeko fired already-eliminated Bosnia into a 1-0 halftime lead against an Iran side needing a victory on Wednesday to have any chance of grabbing a surprise World Cup last 16 place.

The Bosnia striker was allowed time to pick his spot, drilling a left-footed strike into the bottom corner from 25 meters midway through the half.

Iran, yet to score in the tournament but battling with Nigeria for the second qualifying berth from Group F, almost hitback immediately when Masoud Shojaei’s chip struck the crossbar.